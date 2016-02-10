FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oklahoma man charged with decapitating his grandmother
February 10, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 2 years ago

Oklahoma man charged with decapitating his grandmother

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Quinton Laster is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. REUTERS/Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - An Oklahoma man has been arrested on first-degree murder charges on suspicion of shooting his grandmother and her husband, and then cutting off their heads at their home, which is also used as a daycare center, police said on Wednesday.

Quinton Laster, 20, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of murdering Sharon Reed, 59, and her husband James Reed, 78, at their Oklahoma City home. There was no lawyer listed for Laster in an online arrest report.

Three small children were found unharmed in an attached covered garage that was being used for daycare. The children were removed from the scene and returned to their families, police said.

Police have not released a motive for the killings.

Reporting by Heide Brandes; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
