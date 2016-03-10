Oklahoma man gets life sentences after pleading guilty to killing parents, sister

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - An Oklahoma man accused of killing his parents and sister in retaliation for being cut off financially pleaded guilty on Thursday to murder charges, receiving three consecutive life sentences instead of the death penalty.

Alan Hruby, 20, was accused of fatally shooting his parents, John and Tinker Hruby, and his 17-year-old sister, Katherine, on Oct. 13, 2014, in Duncan, Oklahoma.

In the plea bargain to avoid the death penalty, Hruby was sentenced by District Judge Ken Graham to three consecutive sentences of life without parole and waived his rights to appeal, a court official said.

Hruby confessed to killing his family because his father, publisher of the weekly Marlow Review newspaper in a small town near Duncan, had cut him off financially because of uncontrolled spending, prosecutors said. Duncan is about 80 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

He stole a gun from his father’s vehicle to commit the killings, and attended a party afterward with friends in Dallas for the University of Oklahoma football game with the University of Texas, prosecutors said.

Lawyers for Hruby were not available for comment.