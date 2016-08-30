FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Oklahoma mother charged with using crucifix to kill 'possessed' daughter
August 30, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

Oklahoma mother charged with using crucifix to kill 'possessed' daughter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Juanita Gomez is shown in this undated booking photo in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma August 30, 2016. Courtesy Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - A 49-year-old Oklahoma woman has been charged with first-degree murder on suspicion of killing her daughter whom she thought was possessed by the devil by jamming a crucifix down her throat and beating her, court records released on Tuesday showed.

Juanita Gomez was booked last week in the death of Geneva Gomez, whose body was found in an Oklahoma City home with a large cross on her chest, a probable cause affidavit said.

Local media said the daughter was 33 years old.

No lawyer was listed for Gomez in online jail records.

Police said Gomez confessed to the crime, telling officers she forced a crucifix and religious medallion down her daughter's throat until blood came out.

"Juanita saw her daughter die and then placed her body in the shape of a cross," the affidavit said.

Gomez was being held without bond at the Oklahoma County jail.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
