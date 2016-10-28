Michael Dale Vance Jr, 38, wanted in connection with overnight shooting incidents in Oklahoma, is seen in a picture released by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, U.S. October 24, 2016. Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Oklahoma County prosecutors filed first degree murder charges on Friday against a man who has been on the run for nearly a week after being suspected of killing two relatives and trying to decapitate them.

Michael Vance, 38, is also suspected of wounding two police officers in a shoot out and posting his getaway on social media. Police believe he was shot twice in a gunfight, in which he wounded two police officers and then stole a police vehicle.

The U.S. Marshal Service has joined in the search for Vance. He could face the death penalty if he is convicted of killing Ronald Wilkson, 55, and his wife Valerie Wilkson, 54, who were found dead in their home on Sunday about 30 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

Vance is thought to have killed his aunt and uncle about three hours after the shootout with police, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's office said. He then stole their car.

The Sunday incident crime spree started with officers responding to a call of shots being fired. Both suffered wounds that were not life threatening.

Vance also has an infectious disease that he may be trying to spread. In July, he was charged with child sexual abuse, the office said.

In a video posted on Facebook Live while fleeing, Vance can he heard saying he is about to steal another car and that the chase has been "intense."

"This ain't a joke. This ain't a prank," Vance said, adding he was set up.

Vance also stated in the video that he was shot. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said there appeared to be a large amount of blood on his shirt and a rifle or shotgun next to him in the vehicle.

Vance is suspected of shooting at least one person in attempts to steal vehicles. The shooting victim survived, local law enforcement said.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)