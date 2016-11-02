FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Small earthquake rocks northern Oklahoma
#Environment
November 2, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 10 months ago

Small earthquake rocks northern Oklahoma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A small earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 rattled parts of northern Oklahoma on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was reported 9 miles (14 km) southeast of Pawnee shortly before 11:30 p.m. local time, the agency said.

People in Tulsa, the second-largest city in Oklahoma about 60 miles (95 km) to the east of Pawnee, reported walls shaking and items moving in their homes, media said.

"Wow it's rocking in Tulsa tonight," said Jody Tidwell on Twitter.

The tremor comes two months after a magnitude 5.6 quake, one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in Oklahoma, shook the area, fueling growing concern about seismic activity linked to energy production.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
