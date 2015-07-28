FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Devon and Stephens shut waste wells after Oklahoma quake: regulator
July 28, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

Devon and Stephens shut waste wells after Oklahoma quake: regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Devon Energy and Stephens Production each shut a waste injection well in Oklahoma after a Monday earthquake, according to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

The two wells shut were the Chambers and Hopfer wells. Stephens’ Cat in the Hat well is cutting volume by 50 percent, according to a statement from the Commission.

The actions were voluntary, not required, according to the statement. Devon did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Reporting By Heide Brandes; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Chris Reese

