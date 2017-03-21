FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Oklahoma state senator to resign after child prostitution charges
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 21, 2017 / 3:47 PM / 5 months ago

Oklahoma state senator to resign after child prostitution charges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Oklahoma state senator charged with hiring a teenage boy as a prostitute intends to resign as a lawmaker by Wednesday, the senator's lawyer said on Tuesday.

The state's top Republicans called on Republican Senator Ralph Shortey, 35, to resign last week after he was charged with three felony counts, including engaging in child prostitution.

Attorney Ed Blau said in a telephone interview he advised Shortey to resign and his client agreed. Shortey, who has served since 2010, has not spoken to media about the incident, and Blau said he had not issued a statement.

Shortey, a gun rights advocate who has campaigned as a champion of family values, was found by police earlier this month in a suburban Oklahoma City motel with the 17-year-old boy, who was not named in court documents.

"Officers present observed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the room and inside the room at the time of their contact with the defendant," an arrest affidavit said, adding police also found an opened box of condoms in Shortey's backpack.

Before he was charged by prosecutors, Shortey was sanctioned by the Republican-dominated state Senate last week on a 43-0 vote for "disorderly behavior."

The sanctions imposed penalties such as stripping him of his office space, removing him from committee positions and canceling his reserved parking space.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Frances Kerry

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.