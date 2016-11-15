OKLAHOMA CITY A Southwest Airlines employee was fatally shot at Oklahoma City's main airport on Tuesday, prompting authorities to halt flights and impose a shelter in place order to allow police to search for a suspect.

No information was available about what prompted the shooting in a parking lot at Will Rogers World Airport, Oklahoma City Police Captain Paco Balderrama told reporters.

The man killed was identified as Michael Winchester, 52, police said, adding that there was not an active shooter situation at the airport. Police are planning to evacuate the airport as part of their investigation.

"We have potential leads to a possible suspect. We have not positively identified the suspect," Balderrama told reporters.

Police armed with rifles swept through the parking lot in their search and Balderrama said he expected the airport to be fully operational by Wednesday.

The airport said that all arrivals and departures had been suspended until further notice. Southwest said it canceled all inbound and outbound flights for the remainder of the day.

The airport is the main commercial air hub for Oklahoma City and services an average of 150 flights a day, the airport said.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies and support to his family and Southwest Co-workers at this time," Southwest (LUV.N) said in a statement after Winchester was identified.

