One person was shot at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City on Tuesday and the airport has been closed, police said, without providing further information on the shooting.

TV station News 9 said the shooting took place outside a parking garage and one person was transported from the scene in "emergency condition" to a nearby hospital.

"We have confirmed one victim shot at Will Rogers Airport. Please avoid going to the airport at this time. We will keep you posted." Oklahoma City Police said on their Twitter feed.

"If you are inside of the airport, shelter in place until advised otherwise," police said. The airport said on Twitter that all arrivals and departures are suspended until further notice.

The airport is the main commercial air hub for Oklahoma City and provides an average of 150 flights a day, the airport said.

