Two Minnesota men sentenced for trying to aid Islamic State: local media
Two Somali-American men in Minnesota were sentenced on Tuesday for conspiring to support the Islamic State militant group, according to local media.
One person was shot at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City on Tuesday and the airport has been closed, police said, without providing further information on the shooting.
TV station News 9 said the shooting took place outside a parking garage and one person was transported from the scene in "emergency condition" to a nearby hospital.
"We have confirmed one victim shot at Will Rogers Airport. Please avoid going to the airport at this time. We will keep you posted." Oklahoma City Police said on their Twitter feed.
"If you are inside of the airport, shelter in place until advised otherwise," police said. The airport said on Twitter that all arrivals and departures are suspended until further notice.
The airport is the main commercial air hub for Oklahoma City and provides an average of 150 flights a day, the airport said.
ATLANTA Dozens of wildfires burned in the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, scorching tens of thousands of acres of forest and sending plumes of smoke across hundreds of miles of western North Carolina, northern and central Georgia and parts of eastern Tennessee.
NEW YORK Two nephews of Venezuela's first lady on trial in New York for drug trafficking on Tuesday scored a significant concession from prosecutors, who revealed they were ripping up a cooperation agreement with a key witness the defense accused of lying.