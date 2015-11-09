FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magellan restarts pipeline section shut after crude spill in Oklahoma
November 9, 2015

Magellan restarts pipeline section shut after crude spill in Oklahoma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners said a section of its pipeline near Billings, Oklahoma resumed normal operations on Saturday after being shut following a crude oil spill.

Repairs on the damaged section of the pipeline were completed Saturday afternoon, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

A 6-inch (15-cm) diameter pipeline, stretching from Enid to Ponca City, was shut down after about 1,000 barrels of crude oil were released on Thursday evening. The spill was contained in the immediate area.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
