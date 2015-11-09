Magellan restarts pipeline section shut after crude spill in Oklahoma

(Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners said a section of its pipeline near Billings, Oklahoma resumed normal operations on Saturday after being shut following a crude oil spill.

Repairs on the damaged section of the pipeline were completed Saturday afternoon, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

A 6-inch (15-cm) diameter pipeline, stretching from Enid to Ponca City, was shut down after about 1,000 barrels of crude oil were released on Thursday evening. The spill was contained in the immediate area.