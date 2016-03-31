Oklahoma storm-packing tornadoes injure seven, damage buildings

(Reuters) - Several tornadoes were reported in northern Oklahoma late on Wednesday, with heavy winds blowing down power lines, damaging structures and injuring at least seven people, regional officials said.

A storm system packing thunderstorms, hail, and possible twisters was moving across the Central and Southern Plains overnight, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

At least four tornadoes were reported in Tulsa County and Rogers County, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Another twister was reported in southern Kansas.

“Radar imagery showed lofted debris associated with the tornado near Tulsa,” said Quincy Vagell, a meteorologist with Weather.com.

Seven people in the city of Tulsa were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of storm-related injuries, and one was in critical condition, said Oklahoma’s largest ambulance service provider, the Emergency Medical Services Authority.

Damage to buildings and other structures was reported in many places, as well as downed power lines in north Tulsa that left several thousand people without power, city officials and utility provider, the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, said.

Tornadoes may strike at any time of year but a majority of twisters in the United States occur between April and June.