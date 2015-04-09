FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Ola raises about $314 million in fresh funding: company filing
#Technology News
April 9, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

India's Ola raises about $314 million in fresh funding: company filing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder of Ola, an app-based cab service provider, poses in front of an Ola cab in Mumbai March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

(Reuters) - India’s biggest online cab-hailing service Ola has raised about $314 million in a fresh funding round from investors led by Russian billionaire Yuri Milner’s DST Global, a company filing showed.

Private equity investors including Accel Partners, Tiger Global and Steadview Capital also invested in ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd, the owner of Ola, in the latest funding round, the filing dated April 2 to the Registrar of Companies showed.

In October, Ola raised $210 million from Japan’s SoftBank Corp (9984.T), which did not participate in this round.

Last month, Ola bought rival TaxiForSure for $200 million in one of India’s biggest e-commerce deals as it competes against fast-growing United States-based rival Uber.

Ola is investing in technology, better safety features and new offerings as it expands its network.

Besides letting customers hail taxis as well as autorickshaws, the cheaper three-wheeled taxis that ply on India’s roads, Ola’s mobile app also allows customers to order food in some localities.

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
