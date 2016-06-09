FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2016 / 1:05 AM / a year ago

Olam acquires Alabama's biggest peanut sheller Brooks for $85 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a logo of Olam International Limited at its office in Singapore November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Olam International (OLAM.SI) said on Thursday it has acquired Alabama’s biggest peanut sheller, Brooks Peanut Co (Brooks), for an enterprise value of $85 million.

Olam’s purchase of Brooks, which follows its acquisition of U.S.-based peanut sheller McCleskey Mills Inc. in December 2014, further integrates direct farm procurement and shelling for the Singapore-listed firm.

Olam, which counts Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) as its largest shareholders, is a leading player in a number of commodities including cocoa, coffee and edible nuts.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Richard Pullin

