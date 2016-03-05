FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Old Mutual plots break-up: Sky News report
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 5, 2016 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

Old Mutual plots break-up: Sky News report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Old Mutual (OML.L), the Anglo-South African financial services firm, is plotting a 9 billion pounds ($12.8 billion) break-up which could trigger a takeover battle for its various operations, Sky News reported.

Without citing sources, it said the group is working on a plan to divide itself into standalone companies comprising its stake in South African lender Nedbank, (NEDJ.J), its UK-focused wealth unit, its emerging markets operation based in South Africa, and its institutional asset management business.

Sky News said two private equity firms, Cinven [CINV.UL] and Warburg Pincus [WP.UL], are already said to have tabled a multi-billion pound joint cash offer for Old Mutual Wealth.

A spokesman for Old Mutual declined to comment, as did spokeswomen for Cinven and Warburg Pincus.

Old Mutual is due to publish full-year results on March 11.

Its shares have fallen 21 percent over the last year, with the group hurt by a weak rand.

They closed Friday at 178.6 pence, valuing the business at 8.83 billion pounds.

Writing by James Davey; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.