FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Guinness world's oldest person dies in Iowa at 115: family
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
December 18, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Guinness world's oldest person dies in Iowa at 115: family

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dina Manfredini, a 115-year-old Iowa woman who was crowned the world’s oldest person less than two weeks ago by Guinness World Records, died on Monday, her granddaughter told Reuters.

Lori Logli said Manfredini, who was born in Pievepelago, Italy, died at the retirement center in Johnston, Iowa, where she was living.

Guinness said the world’s oldest living person is now a Japanese man named Jiroemon Kimura, who is also 115 years.

Although Manfredini claimed the title for just 13 days, her reign as the world’s oldest person was not the shortest on record, Guinness said.

That distinction belongs to American-born Emma Tillman, who died four days after she was named the world’s oldest person in 2007.

(This story is refiled to fix spelling of “Guinness” in headline)

Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Greg McCune and Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.