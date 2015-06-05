Gross' 'old friend' Old Mutual moves money to Janus from Pimco

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Old Mutual Global Investors said on Friday it will change subadvisers for its total return fund from Pacific Investment Management Co to Janus Capital Group Inc, restoring a longstanding relationship with Bill Gross.

Old Mutual’s $272 million fund had been subadvised by Pimco, where Gross had managed the fund for more than 12 years, according to a statement. A subadviser is an outside money manager.

Old Mutual said in a statement on its website that it believes the “change of fund manager is in the best interest of clients who originally chose to be invested with Bill.”

A spokesman at Newport Beach, California-based Pimco declined to comment.

Gross abruptly quit Pimco, the company he co-founded more than 40 years ago, in September after his relationship with the firm soured amid mediocre performance and record fund outflows from the Pimco Total Return Fund as well as clashes with other top executives. He joined Janus shortly after.

“Old Mutual is an ‘old friend’ that always had faith in me at Pimco and now has expressed confidence in me at Janus. They will get our best efforts and sincere thanks for the opportunity,” Gross said in a statement.

Gross’ $1.5 billion Janus Global Unconstrained Fund has not been a huge beneficiary of Pimco’s cash withdrawals. In April, the fund attracted just $58.6 million in net new cash and posted below-average returns.

“Bill Gross obviously has a brand that resonates with investors but to gather major assets, investors want more - more of a longer track record with more success,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ Global Markets Intelligence.

The Pimco Total Return Fund, which Gross had managed, shed more than an estimated $180 billion in net assets between mid-2013 and May 2015. Total firm assets under management fell approximately 15 percent from $1.88 trillion as of September 2014 to $1.59 trillion as of March 2015.

Gross’ Janus Global Unconstrained Fund is down 0.44 percent so far this year, underperforming its peer category by 1.77 percentage points and lagging 93 percent of its nontraditional bond category, according to Morningstar data as of June 4.

For its part, the Pimco Total Return Fund is up 2.11 percent this year, lagging 51 percent of its intermediate-term bond category.

A Janus spokeswoman said flow figures for Gross’ Janus Global Unconstrained Fund were not yet available.