FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-FSA chief Sants to join consulting firm Oliver Wyman
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
December 16, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-FSA chief Sants to join consulting firm Oliver Wyman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Hector Sants, former chief executive of the Financial services Authority (FSA) arrives for a meeting with representatives of Occupy London at the St Ethelburga Centre for Reconciliation and Peace in London in this file photo taken on December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

(Reuters) - Hector Sants, Britain’s former top financial industry regulator, is joining Oliver Wyman, a management consulting firm, as a partner and vice-chairman starting July 1.

Sants will be based in the London office of Oliver Wyman, which is a unit of Marsh & McLennan Companies.

He resigned from Barclay’s Bank in November 2013, 10 months after joining the bank as head of compliance.

Sants is currently the Chair of the Archbishop of Canterbury’s Task Group on promoting responsible savings and credit, exploring the role the Church can play in thisarea.

Sants’ extensive experience in UK’s financial markets played a big role during the financial crisis when he led the Financial Services Authority (FSA) from July 2007 to June 2012, and reorganized it into the current conduct and prudential structure.

Prior to joining Oliver Wyman, Sants, who was knighted in 2013, will serve as the chief advisor to Abu Dhabi GlobalMarket until June 2015.

Abu Dhabi GlobalMarket, established by a federal decree in 2013, is a broad-based financial services hub for local, regional, and international institutions. It is expected to launch formally in 2015.

Earlier Sants also served as CEO of Europe, Middle East and Africa region for Credit Suisse First Boston.

Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.