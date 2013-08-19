FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man found shot dead at Florida home of Olivia Newton-John
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 19, 2013 / 8:46 PM / in 4 years

Man found shot dead at Florida home of Olivia Newton-John

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man was found shot dead at the Florida home of singer and actress Olivia Newton-John, police said on Monday.

Newton-John was not at the home in Jupiter Inlet Colony, a town near West Palm Beach, Florida, said Sergeant Scott Pascarella, a spokesman for the Jupiter Police Department.

Pascarella said the deceased man was a 42-year-old contractor who was working at the house owned by Newton-John and her husband, John Easterling.

Police are investigating the circumstances of his death, Pascarella said.

Newton-John starred in the 1978 movie “Grease” with John Travolta. Her hits include the 1981 song “Physical,” a song from the album of the same name.

Reporting by Kevin Gray and Daniel Trotta; Editing by Greg McCune and Tim Dobbyn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.