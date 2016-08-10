FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police release Moroccan boxer accused of sexual assault
August 10, 2016 / 11:16 PM / a year ago

Police release Moroccan boxer accused of sexual assault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge released on Wednesday a Moroccan boxer accused of sexually assaulting two maids in the Olympic Village but said he cannot approach the Village or leave Rio without authorization.

Hassan Saada, 22, missed out on the Olympics after failing to appear for his Aug. 6 preliminary fight in the men's light heavyweight division (81kg), having been arrested a day earlier.

Turkey's Mehmet Nadir Unal advanced with a walkover.

Another boxer, who was the flag bearer for the Namibian national team, was also arrested on Aug. 6 on suspicion of attempting to sexually assault a maid.

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

