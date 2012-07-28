Italy beat U.S. to win men's team gold

Italy's team celebrates with their gold medals during the men's archery victory ceremony at the Lords Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Italy beat the United States by a single point on the last arrow of a nail biting men’s team archery final to win the gold medal at the London Olympics on Saturday.

Needing a perfect 10 with his last shot, Michele Frangilli, shooting with Marco Galiazzo and Mauro Nespoli, hit the centre of the target to give Italy a 219-218 win at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

“I watched the flight of the arrow and I knew I needed it because it was the last one. I was under so much pressure because time was running out,” said Frangilli.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Americans, who had defeated defending champions South Korea in the semi-final.

The Koreans had to settle for the bronze medal after beating Mexico in the playoff.