South Korea's Im Dong-hyun takes aim during the men's archery individual ranking round of the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Lords Cricket Ground in London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

LONDON (Reuters) - South Korea’s Im Dong-Hyun broke his own 72-arrow world record in the archery ranking round for the London Olympic Games with a score of 699 on Friday.

Im and his team mates Kim Bub-min and Oh Jin-hyek also broke the team world record for 72 arrows with a score of 2087. (Editing by Ed Osmond)