Athletics: Angry Collins out of 100 meters

LONDON (Reuters) - Former world champion Kim Collins said he would not race in Saturday’s Olympic 100 meters heats and will never run for St Kitts & Nevis again after an apparent fallout with the country’s officials.

The 36-year-old Collins, who won his world title in 2003, was appearing at his fifth Olympics and carried his country’s flag at the opening ceremony.

“My fans. I won’t lie,” he tweeted on Saturday. “Won’t be running later tonight. For those who saw me run in Mexico. That’s the last time I represent my country.”

Local media reported that Collins had fallen out with his country’s officials over a visit from his wife and he hinted as much on Saturday.

“Even men in prison get their wives to visit,” he tweeted. “6 athletes and 9 officials. That ain’t enough to make some people happy. Omg.”

“The NOC of St Kitts & Nevis has not seen or heard from Kim Collins for the last three days,” the NOC’s general secretary Alphonso Bridgewater told reporters. “We are unaware of his whereabouts.”

Collins finished seventh in the 2000 Olympic final and sixth in 2004 but with a season’s best of 10.05 seconds was unlikely to feature in Sunday’s final.

St Kitts & Nevis sprinter Tameka Williams was sent home last week by her team for a potential drug violation.