Bolt enjoys light workout in 200m heat

Jamaica's Usain Bolt competes in the men's 200m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LONDON (Reuters) - Usain Bolt began his bid to complete an unprecedented Olympic sprint double-double when the Jamaican breezed through his opening 200 meters heat with the minimum of fuss on Tuesday.

Less than 48 hours after retaining his 100 crown on Sunday, Bolt eased into Wednesday’s semi-finals of his favorite event by winning the opening heat in a pedestrian 20.39 seconds.

Bolt is hot favorite to follow up his Beijing 200 gold and wants to cement his place as a “legend” in the sport.

The 200 final is on Thursday.