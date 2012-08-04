Athletics: China's Chen wins men's 20km race walk

China's Chen Ding wins the men's 20km race walk final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON (Reuters) - China’s Chen Ding won gold in the men’s 20km race walk at the London Olympics on Saturday, storming home in confident style in front of a packed crowd at Pall Mall.

Ding, 19, set a new Olympic record with a time of 1:18:46, finishing 11 seconds ahead of Guatemala’s Erick Barrondo and Chinese compatriot Wang Zhen, who took silver and bronze respectively.

Olympic and double world champion Valeriy Borchin of Russia collapsed with exhaustion on the final stretch as he fought to stay in contention for a bronze medal.