Britain's Idowu makes early triple jump exit

Britain's Phillips Idowu reacts after jumping in his men's triple jump qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s former world triple jump champion Phillips Idowu crashed out in qualifying at the London Olympics on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old’s participation in his home Games had been shrouded in doubt after he pulled out of the national athletics team’s final training camp with a hip injury.

While the Beijing silver medalist has defended his preparations, he failed to make the qualifying mark of 17.10 meters, finishing outside the top 12 in 14th place with a best jump of 16.53.

America’s 22-year-old world champion and gold medal favorite Christian Taylor topped qualifying with a jump of 17.21.