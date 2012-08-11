Old world record not good enough for U.S. gold

LONDON (Reuters) - It was a case of so near but yet so far for the United States men’s 4x100 meters relay team at the London Olympics on Saturday after they were blown away by Usain Bolt.

The American quartet of Trell Kimmons, Justin Gatlin, Tyson Gay and Ryan Bailey flew around the Olympics stadium in a sizzling time of 37.04 seconds.

In a sport where world records are notoriously difficult to crack, they equaled the world record set by Jamaica at last year’s world championships in South Korea.

But it was still not enough to win the gold medal as Jamaica, anchored by the seemingly-unstoppable Bolt, crossed the line first, stopping the clock at 36.84 seconds.

“The guys broke the old world record or tied it, that was phenomenal,” U.S. relay coach Jon Drummond told reporters. “What can we say? Jamaica ran 36.84 and we ran 37.04.”

With strength in numbers, the U.S. have dominated the men’s sprint relay at the Olympics, winning the gold medal on 15 occasions, but not since 2000.

The U.S. were heavily favored to win at Athens in 2004 but a sloppy handover in the final enabled Britain to snatch the gold.

CARDINAL SIN

Four years later, they committed the cardinal sin of dropping the baton, prompting a review into their relays and the appointment of Drummond, who was the leadoff man when they last won the gold in Sydney, to fix the problem.

“We asked everyone to check their egos at the door and every one of those guys had to sit down and say, ‘I will do this for my country’,” said head coach Andrew Valmon.

“We worked hard on them. We needed to bring back the fundamentals of the relay. We looked at putting people in positions where they were successful, and we have closed the gap.”

There were no mistakes this time as the four Americans passed the baton to each other safely and quickly but they were beaten on merit.

The Americans were ahead when Gatlin, who won a bronze medal in the 100 after returning to the sport following a two-year ban for doping, handed off to Gay for the final leg and he flashed down the straight but could not hold off Bolt.

“Once I handed to Tyson I saw we had a good cushion (but) Bolt is just an amazing runner, he brought it home for his team,” said Gatlin.

“He is pushing the boundaries for track and field...he’s run times, he’s broken records over and over again - I can definitely give him the title - he is a living legend.”

For Gay, a former double world champion before Bolt stole his thunder, there was a silver lining to coming second because it gave him with an overdue first Olympic medal.

He failed to win any medals in Beijing four years ago and came fourth in the individual 100 in London.

“Sometimes it’s bittersweet, you lose but you still get a record,” he said.

“It’s tough sometimes, but I am just happy to get a medal. I am extremely happy. The coach told us it was going to be pretty even around each leg, and we tried to just hold off Bolt, but it was tough.”