Athletics: Bahamas run down U.S. for 4x400 gold
August 10, 2012 / 8:45 PM / 5 years ago

Athletics: Bahamas run down U.S. for 4x400 gold

Neil Maidment

1 Min Read

Bahamas' Chris Brown (L), Demetrius Pinder (back), Michael Mathieu (R) and Ramon Miller celebrate after they won gold in the men's 4x400m relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bahamas took gold in the men’s 4x400 meters relay final on Friday after overhauling favorites the United States in a thrilling final leg.

Chris Brown, Demetrius Pinder, Michael Mathieu and Ramon Miller sped home in a Bahamian record time of 2 minutes 56.72 seconds, Miller passing American Angelo Taylor with just 50 meters to go.

Bryshon Nellum, Joshua Mance, Tony McQuay and Taylor claimed silver for the U.S. with a season’s best time of 2:57.05, ending a run of seven successive golds in the event.

The Bahamas finished second behind the U.S. in Beijing four years ago.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Lalonde Gordon, Jarrin Solomon, Ade Alleyne-Forte and Deon Lendore won the bronze with hosts Britain fourth.

Editing by Ed Osmond

