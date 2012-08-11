Farah on top of the world by a distance

LONDON (Reuters) - Mo Farah’s switch to the United States and a new training regime had already begun to pay dividends but it was back home in London that the Briton reaped his greatest rewards with two Olympic gold medals.

The 29-year-old’s famous broad grin will live long in the memories of the millions who watched him race to glory in the 10,000 and 5,000 meters, becoming Britain’s first winner of either and unquestionably the country’s greatest long-distance runner.

Green shoots of Farah’s newfound fortunes saw light in 2010 with European gold in the 5,000 and 10,000m but only began to flourish after he made big life changes seven months later.

He parted with coach Alan Storey and swapped runs through west London’s leafy parks for a quieter, media-free environment in Oregon and a new trainer in three-times New York marathon winner Alberto Salazar.

A new regime included altitude camps, high-tech innovations such as an underwater treadmill and a freezing chamber aimed at quicker recovery times, and tackling his 120-miles-a-week at an average pace of 5.4 minutes, a minute quicker than he used to do.

Salazar has brought more confidence and steel to the softly-spoken Farah, reflected in a 5,000m world title and a world silver in the 10,000m in 2011 that cemented his place among the long-distance elite.

In London, the home-crowd expected more but such is the affection for Farah that pressure was replaced by an electric atmosphere inside the Olympic stadium that helped transport him round the track, never more so than in the 10,000m.

Over 25 laps he became a national hero, biding his time for 24 of them before unleashing his trademark finish to the backdrop of a sea of union jacks and deafening noise.

DESPAIR FORGOTTEN

The despair Farah had shown at the world championships when Ethiopia’s Ibrahim Jeilan overhauled him in the final strides of the 10,000m had been forgotten.

“I‘m thrilled for him, it really couldn’t have happened to a better guy,” Farah’s American training partner Galen Rupp said.

“I owe a lot to him and I have definitely been the bigger beneficiary of our relationship because I am able to train with the best distance runner in the world. He has just been a great mentor and a great friend.”

But Farah, who moved to England from Mogadishu, Somalia at the age of eight, was not done yet.

Exuding confidence and feeding off the will of the crowd he found energy he had looked devoid of in the heats to deliver a second gold in the 5,000m in a fitting finale to a superb Olympics for Britain.

“There’s not many people like him out there,” Kenya’s Thomas Pkemei Longosiwa said after pushing Farah hard at the finish before falling to third.

Like Jamaican Usain Bolt’s lightning pose, Farah now has his own trademark ‘Mobot’ move, in which he puts his hands above his head to create an ‘M’ for Mo.

Not even Farah, though, thought he would have had such a stage to show it on, or that Bolt would swap his own celebration for Mo’s after he helped Jamaica to a new world 4x100 relay record in the final event of the night.

Farah’s medal ceremony for the 5,000 opened with 80,000 chants of ‘Mo’ and goose bump-inducing cheers. It closed with him putting his gold medal around his daughter’s neck and signing off the Games as one of Britain’s greatest athletes.