Injured Sebrle pulls out of decathlon

Roman Sebrle of Czech Republic competes during the javelin throw heats of the men's decathlon at the European Athletics Championships in Helsinki June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

LONDON (Reuters) - Former world record holder Roman Sebrle pulled out of the Olympic decathlon after the first event on Wednesday with an injury to his right heel.

The 37-year-old Czech, Olympic champion in 2004, was the slowest of all the decathletes in the 100 meters heat in 11.54 seconds.

“The 100 meters was OK with the pain but not with the time,” Sebrle told reporters. “For the long jump, I couldn’t run.”

His time was over a second slower than American title favorite Ashton Eaton (10.35), who broke Sebrle’s world record in June.