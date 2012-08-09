Eaton vaults clear of the field in decathlon

Ashton Eaton of the U.S. reacts as he competes in the men's decathlon pole vault event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

LONDON (Reuters) - World record holder and gold medal favorite Ashton Eaton pole-vaulted his way out trouble after a poor discus performance had cut his lead over Trey Hardee to just 99 points in the Olympic decathlon on Thursday.

With just the javelin and 1,500 meters to come in the 10-discipline event, American Eaton has 7,381 points, 222 ahead of compatriot Hardee with Rico Freimuth of Germany in third on 6,927 and Canada’s Damian Warner a further 11 behind.

Eaton has consistently said the gold was his aim rather than another world record and that seemed to be true after the 24-year-old rescued his lead by clearing 5.20 meters in the pole vault and then calling it a day to conserve energy for the evening events.

“Everybody says world records can be broken but nobody can ever take your gold medal away from you, which is true,” Eaton told reporters.

He was helped in the pole vault by the failure of world champion Hardee’s gamble of passing at 4.90 and going straight to 5.00.

Wearing a support on his right elbow following surgery last year, Hardee knocked the bar off on all three attempts, leaving him with a best of 4.80 and allowing Eaton to stretch his lead again.

Eaton enjoyed the pole vault, throwing his arms up in the air in celebration each time he soared over the bar, in front of an animated crowd that soaked up the afternoon sun until the bitter end of the event which went on for over three hours.

He had been left shaking his head at the end of the discus after only managing 42.53, almost five meters down on his personal best for 22nd out of the 27 athletes.

Hardee, the stronger thrower of the U.S. pair, had finished third in the discus with 48.26 for 834 points, 118 more than Eaton’s mark earned, to close the gap on the leader.

“I threw a terrible one, he threw a bad one and I was like ‘all right, we’re doing okay’,” Eaton told reporters.

“I threw another bad one, he threw an awesome one and it was: ‘oh I have to figure out what I‘m doing and do this’ and I threw another bad one. I was so disappointed with myself... he competed well. I didn‘t.”

Eaton had been 220 points ahead of Hardee after day one but his team mate beat him in their 110 hurdles heat by 0.02 seconds, shouting as he crossed the line in a personal best time of 13.54.

Eaton had got his first Games off to a flying start on Wednesday with the fastest 100 meters in an Olympic decathlon of 10.35 seconds. He then won the long jump with 8.03 meters before going close to his personal best in the shot put with 14.66.