Athletics: Sanchez storms to 400 hurdles gold

Dominican Republic's Felix Sanchez reacts after he won the men's 400m hurdles final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON (Reuters) - Felix Sanchez of the Dominican Republic proved that age is no barrier to track success when he stormed to a second men’s Olympic 400 meters hurdles gold medal on Monday, eight years after winning in Athens.

The 34-year-old, twice a world champion who was unbeaten in 43 successive races between 2001 and 2004, clocked 47.63 seconds to take victory.

Sanchez, running in reflective sunglasses from lane seven, made a strong start, ran a steady bend and had enough left in the tank in the home straight to hold off fast-closing American Michael Tinsley who secured silver in 47.91. Puerto Rico’s Javier Culson (48.10), the fastest man this year, took bronze.

American Angelo Taylor, bidding for a third 400 hurdles gold after triumphs in Sydney and Beijing, was fifth, just behind world champion Dai Greene of Britain.