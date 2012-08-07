FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics: Russian Ukhov wins men's high jump gold
August 7, 2012 / 8:00 PM / in 5 years

Athletics: Russian Ukhov wins men's high jump gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ivan Ukhov of Russia competes during the men's high jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia’s Ivan Ukhov won gold in the men’s high jump final at the London Olympics on Tuesday.

The shaggy-haired 26-year-old, this year’s top jumper, secured victory with a leap of 2.38 meters, finishing ahead of America’s Erik Kynard who took silver.

Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim, Canada’s Derek Drouin and Britain’s Robbie Grabarz each won a bronze medal after being tied in third.

Russia’s 2008 Olympic champion Andrey Silnov and American world champion Jesse Williams crashed out at 2.29 meters, well below their season’s bests of 2.37 and 2.36 respectively.

Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by Ed Osmond

