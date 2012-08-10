Athletics: France's Lavillenie takes pole vault gold

France's Renaud Lavillenie reacts after a successful attempt in the men's pole vault final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - France’s European champion Renaud Lavillenie produced an Olympic record jump of 5.97 meters to win gold in the men’s pole vault on Friday, with silver and bronze going to Germany.

Both Germany’s Bjorn Otto, 34, and his 22-year-old compatriot Raphael Holzdeppe cleared 5.91m, but Holzdeppe had more missed attempts which meant Otto took silver.

Britain’s Steve Lewis was fifth with an impressive 5.75m, while Australia’s defending champion Steve Hooker crashed out early after three failed jumps.