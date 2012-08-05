Athletics: Richards-Ross takes women's 400 title

Sanya Richards-Ross of the U.S. reacts after winning the women's 400m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - Sanya Richards-Ross of the United States won the women’s Olympic 400 meters title at the third time of asking on Sunday in 49.55 seconds.

Britain’s defending champion Christine Ohuruogu came into the home straight in seventh but put on a late spurt to snatch the silver on the line by 0.02 seconds from American DeeDee Trotter in 49.70.

Botswana’s world champion Amantle Montsho finished fourth.

Richard-Ross set off at a blistering pace but was behind Russian Antonina Krivoshapka and Trotter coming off the final bend.

With a determined look on her face, the 27-year-old, who has overcome a series of health problems, kept her form to reel them in, smiling as she dipped for the line.

Richards-Ross has 4x400 relay golds from 2004 and 2008 but this was her first individual title.