Athletics: Alptekin leads Turkish 1-2 in 1,500m
August 10, 2012 / 8:30 PM / in 5 years

Athletics: Alptekin leads Turkish 1-2 in 1,500m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's Asli Cakir Alptekin (R) wins gold ahead of her compatriot second placed Gamze Bulut (3rd L) and third placed Bahrain's Maryam Yusuf Jamal (C) in the women's 1500m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LONDON (Reuters) - Asli Cakir Alptekin led a Turkish 1-2 when she held off Gamze Bulut to win the women’s Olympic 1,500 meters gold on Friday after delivering a powerful final lap in a tactical, bunched race.

Alptekin, who won the European title in Helsinki two months ago, served a two-year ban for doping after testing positive in 2004.

She looked powerful and strong on Friday, coming home in four minutes, 10.23 with Bulut second in 4:10.40.

Maryam Yusuf Jamal of Bahrain was third and American Morgan Uceny, who fell in the 2011 world championship final, tumbled again on Friday and beat the track in tearful frustration.

Reporting by Mitch Phillips, Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
