Felix wins women's 200 meters title

Allyson Felix of the U.S. celebrates after she won gold in the women's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - Allyson Felix of the United States won the women’s 200 meters gold medal at the third time of asking on Wednesday.

Felix, who had finished runner-up to Veronica Campbell-Brown at the previous two Olympics, came off the bend level with the Jamaican and 100 meters champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce but lengthened her stride to ease to victory in 21.88 seconds

Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica took the silver in 22.09.

American Carmelita Jeter won the bronze in 22.14 as Campbell-Brown faded down the home straight to finish fourth.