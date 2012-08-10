FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics: Russian Lysenko wins hammer after doping ban
August 10, 2012 / 8:20 PM / in 5 years

Athletics: Russian Lysenko wins hammer after doping ban

Mitch Phillips

1 Min Read

Russia's Tatyana Lysenko reacts during the women's hammer throw final in the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia’s Tatyana Lysenko, who watched the 2008 Olympics on TV while serving a two-year doping ban, won the women’s hammer gold with an Olympic record throw of 78.18 meters on Friday.

Lysenko, who won the world championship title last year, beat the old Olympic record of 76.34 set by Askana Miankova in Beijing with her first throw of the night, 77.56m, then improved it with her fifth.

Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland took silver with 77.60 and German world record-holder Betty Heidler claimed a controversial bronze with 77.13 after having her fifth throw remeasured.

China’s Zhang Wenxiu, who got bronze in Beijing, thought she had finished third again but was then relegated to fourth. Chinese officials were unhappy with the decision and have launched an appeal.

Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
