Athletics: Superb Ennis delights crowd

Britain's Jessica Ennis gives the thumbs up sign after finishing her women's heptathlon 200m heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Jessica Ennis gave the crowd plenty to cheer about at the Olympic Stadium on Friday with some superb performances to take a 184-point lead in the heptathlon on the first day of athletics at the London Games.

After storming to the line in 12.54 seconds for the fastest heptathlon 100 meters hurdles of all time in the first of the four disciplines, the former world champion finished off with a personal best of 22.83 in the 200 meters for a total of 4,158 points.

It was the 26-year-old’s highest day one total for the event which concludes on Saturday with the long jump, javelin and 800.

Lithuania’s Austra Skujyte was second with 3,974 after pulling out a massive final throw of 17.31 meters in the shot put - a world best for the heptathlon.

Canada’s Jessica Zelinka was third on 3,903. Russian world champion Tatyana Chernova was down in ninth on 3,849, 309 points behind Ennis and Beijing gold medalist Nataliya Dobrynska was a further place behind on 3,835.