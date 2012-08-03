FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athletics: Superb Ennis delights crowd
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 3, 2012 / 8:40 PM / in 5 years

Athletics: Superb Ennis delights crowd

Alison Wildey

2 Min Read

Britain's Jessica Ennis gives the thumbs up sign after finishing her women's heptathlon 200m heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Jessica Ennis gave the crowd plenty to cheer about at the Olympic Stadium on Friday with some superb performances to take a 184-point lead in the heptathlon on the first day of athletics at the London Games.

After storming to the line in 12.54 seconds for the fastest heptathlon 100 meters hurdles of all time in the first of the four disciplines, the former world champion finished off with a personal best of 22.83 in the 200 meters for a total of 4,158 points.

It was the 26-year-old’s highest day one total for the event which concludes on Saturday with the long jump, javelin and 800.

Lithuania’s Austra Skujyte was second with 3,974 after pulling out a massive final throw of 17.31 meters in the shot put - a world best for the heptathlon.

Canada’s Jessica Zelinka was third on 3,903. Russian world champion Tatyana Chernova was down in ninth on 3,849, 309 points behind Ennis and Beijing gold medalist Nataliya Dobrynska was a further place behind on 3,835.

Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.