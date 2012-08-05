FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athletics: Ethiopian Gelana wins soggy marathon
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 5, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Athletics: Ethiopian Gelana wins soggy marathon

Justin Palmer

2 Min Read

Kenya's Edna Ngeringwony Kiplagat (L-R), Ethiopia's Tiki Gelana, Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany, Ethiopia's Mare Dibaba and Kenya's Priscah Jeptoo compete in the women's marathon final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

LONDON (Reuters) - Tiki Gelana, gritting her teeth and pumping her arms, became the second Ethiopian woman to win Olympic marathon gold when she held off Kenyan Priscah Jeptoo to win a soggy race that started and finished in torrential rain on Sunday.

Gelana clocked two hours 23 minutes and seven seconds in a course taking in numerous iconic London landmarks, finishing five seconds ahead of Jeptoo who was unable to reel in her African rival in the finishing straight on The Mall.

Gelana, the niece of Sydney 200O men’s marathon champion Gezhagne Abera, celebrated by draping herself in an Ethiopian flag and embracing her supporters.

Russian Tatyana Petrova Arkhipova won bronze in 2:23:29 but there was disappointment for race favorite Mary Keitany of Kenya.

The twice London marathon winner was in the leading group of four with around three kilometers left but dropped out of contention to finish fourth, 49 seconds behind Gelana.

Gelana, 24, who set a national record of 2:18:58 to win in Rotterdam this year, followed in the footsteps of compatriot Fatuma Roba who triumphed in 1996 in Atlanta.

Kenya swept the medals at the 2011 worlds, in which Jeptoo took silver behind Edna Kiplagat, but a Kenyan woman has still never won Olympic gold in the marathon.

Kiplagat was a disappointing 20th on Sunday.

Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.