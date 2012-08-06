Athletics: Suhr denies Isinbayeva hat-trick

Jennifer Suhr of the U.S. reacts during the women's pole vault final at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

LONDON (Reuters) - American Jennifer Suhr spoiled the script by winning gold in the women’s pole vault at the Olympic stadium on Monday and denying Yelena Isinbayeva her third successive title.

Suhr, silver medalist behind the Russian world record holder in Beijing four years ago, cleared 4.75 for victory on a cool overcast evening.

Cuba’s Yarisley Silva took the silver with the same height and Isinbayeva had to settle for bronze with a best of 4.70.

Isinbayeva lacked her usual authority in the event, failing the first attempt at her opening height of 4.55.

In contrast, Suhr coped better with the conditions and piled on the pressure, needing just one vault at each of her heights until 4.75 which she cleared second time.

After the 30-year-old Isinbayeva hit the mat for the last time having knocked the bar off with her thigh, she got up with a big smile on her face, waved to the crowd and blew a kiss to the camera.