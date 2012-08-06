Athletics: Belarusian Ostapchuk wins women's shot put

Belarus' Nadzeya Ostapchuk competes in the women's shot put final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON (Reuters) - Belarusian Nadzeya Ostapchuk finally turned the tables on New Zealand’s Valerie Adams to win gold in the Olympic women’s shot put competition on Monday.

Reigning Olympic champion Adams had come out on top in their last nine encounters but Beijing bronze medalist Ostapchuk produced launched a third-round throw of 21.36 meters to claim her country’s first athletics gold of the Games.

Adams, who beat Ostapchuk to the top of the podium at last year’s world championships, could manage only 20.70 meters in her third round and looked tearful at the end as Ostapchuk set off on her victory lap of honor.

Russia’s Evgeniia Kolodko produced a personal best of 20.48 meters on her sixth throw to snatch the bronze from China’s Lijiao Gong.

“I‘m very happy at this moment,” Ostapchuk told reporters.

“It’s my third Olympic Games and it’s a long way to get to this gold medal.”

Adams said she had just “not felt right”.

”It just didn’t come together,“ she told reporters. ”I put my heart out there trying... it’s life, it’s sport. It’s her day you know, good for her.

“I‘m very disappointed with how it was but I‘m happy with winning a medal for New Zealand.”