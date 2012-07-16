FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clement fumes after bus gets lost en route to Olympics
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 16, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

Clement fumes after bus gets lost en route to Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kerron Clement competes in the men's 400m hurdles semi-finals at the U.S. Olympic athletics trials in Eugene, Oregon, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LONDON (Reuters) - Twice world 400 meters hurdles champion Kerron Clement has not enjoyed his first morning in London after the bus transporting him from Heathrow Airport to the Olympic village was lost for four hours en route.

“Um, so we’ve been lost on the road for 4hrs. Not a good first impression London,” American Clement said on the social network site Twitter.

“Athletes are sleepy, hungry and need to pee. Could we get to the Olympic Village please?”

Athletes and officials have started arriving at the Olympic village ahead of the Games that open in 11 days’ time.

Long tailbacks have been reported on the M4 motorway coming into London after the first priority ‘Games Lane’ went into operation on Monday while Heathrow is expecting its busiest day on record.

Clement, 26, won the world title in 2007 and 2009 before losing out to Britain’s Dai Greene in Daegu last year.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by xx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.