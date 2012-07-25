FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nine banned in doping crackdown: IAAF
July 25, 2012 / 4:06 PM / in 5 years

Nine banned in doping crackdown: IAAF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Nine track and field athletes have been banned for doping violations in a crackdown on the use of banned substances in the lead up to the London Olympics, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said on Wednesday.

“Today’s announcements underline the IAAF’s continued and unwavering campaign against doping in Athletics,” said IAAF President Lamine Diack.

“They demonstrate the IAAF’s commitment to use advanced methods to detect doping and to enforce increased sanctions when justified. We will not stint in our resolve to do everything in our power to eradicate cheating.”

