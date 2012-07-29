FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Radcliffe says "not looking good" for marathon
July 29, 2012 / 10:45 AM / 5 years ago

Radcliffe says "not looking good" for marathon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Paula Radcliffe of the UK listens during a news conference in Vienna, April 13, 2012. Radcliffe will run a half marathon during the Vienna City Marathon event on Sunday. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

LONDON (Reuters) - World marathon record holder Paula Radcliffe’s hopes of making the London Olympic race next Sunday are “not looking good”, she said on Sunday while hitting out at a newspaper report that she had already been ruled out.

The Briton, who has never won an Olympic medal and has been dogged by bad luck at previous Games, is suffering with a foot injury.

“Hurt by dailymail & whoever thinks know my situation, before even do final test run. Not looking good but my heartbreaking news to break!” she tweeted.

The 38-year-old was forced to drop out of the 2004 Athens marathon through illness and injury. She finished 23rd in Beijing four years ago after her preparations were also hampered by injury.

British team chef de mission Andy Hunt said on Sunday she was still on the team and they hoped she would be fit, but there were options to replace her should she have to pull out.

“In Paula’s case, there is a potential replacement athlete,” he told a news conference.

Additional reporting by Paul Casciato; Writing by Mark Meadows and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
