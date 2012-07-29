Radcliffe pulls out of marathon for medical reasons

Paula Radcliffe of the UK reacts after running the half marathon race during the Vienna City Marathon in Vienna April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

LONDON (Reuters) - World marathon record holder Paula Radcliffe has been pulled out of the marathon race at the London Olympics for medical reasons, the British Olympic Association and UK Athletics announced on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Briton, who has never won an Olympic medal and has been dogged by bad luck at previous Games, has been suffering with a foot injury.

“However hard today is, finally closing the door on that dream, at least I can know that I truly have tried absolutely everything,” Radcliffe said in a statement.