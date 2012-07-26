FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bolt to carry Jamaica's flag at opening ceremony
July 26, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

Bolt to carry Jamaica's flag at opening ceremony

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sprinter Usain Bolt of Jamaica poses with his running spikes and official team uniform for the London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony during a photo shoot, arranged by his sponsors PUMA, beside a traditional routemaster bus outside the British Museum in London June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt will carry Jamaica’s flag at Friday’s opening ceremony of the London Olympics, the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) said on Thursday.

“I can tell you that our flag bearer will be the honorable, doctor Usain Bolt,” JOA president Mike Fennell said at the start of a news conference for the Jamaica team.

Bolt became one of the biggest names in sport after winning gold medals in the 100 meters, 200m and 4x100m relay at the Beijing Olympics four years ago, all in world record times.

The 25-year-old’s aura of invincibility has faded a little this year but his defense of the 100m title in particular is expected to be one of the highlights of the game.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Justin Palmer

