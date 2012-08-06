Powell unlikely for Jamaican relay: agent

Jamaica's Asafa Powell looks at the scoreboard after running in the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. Powell finished in eighth place. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LONDON (Reuters) - Jamaica’s 4x100 meters relay team has suffered a setback after tests showed former world record holder Asafa Powell has a minor muscle tear that will probably keep him out of the race, his manager told Reuters on Monday.

“An ultrasound showed he has a minor tear in his adductor muscle,” Paul Doyle said. “It is very unlikely he will be ready to go in the relay in a few days.”

Powell anchored the Jamaicans to a world record in the relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

But he was missing through injury when a team of Nesta Carter, Michael Frater, Yohan Blake and Usain Bolt lowered the record to 37.04 seconds at last year’s world championships in South Korea.

All four are in London as part of Jamaica’s relay squad.

Powell, the former 100 meters world record holder, finished last in Sunday’s 100 meters final when he pulled a groin muscle in the last 50 meters as Bolt and Blake sped to gold and silver.

He is scheduled to have additional medical tests later on Monday.

Doyle denied Powell had already scheduled season-ending surgery to correct the groin problem.