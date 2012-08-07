FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics: Injury ends Powell's season, agent says
August 7, 2012 / 11:20 PM / 5 years ago

Athletics: Injury ends Powell's season, agent says

Gene Cherry

1 Min Read

Jamaica's Asafa Powell looks at the scoreboard after running in the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. Powell finished in eighth place. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LONDON (Reuters) - Jamaican former 100 meters world record holder Asafa Powell’s season is over after additional medical tests confirmed a strained left adductor muscle, his agent told Reuters on Tuesday.

“It would be about three weeks to recover from the strain, and at that stage without having trained for three weeks, it just does not make since to continue,” Paul Doyle said in a telephone interview.

Surgery will not be required and the 29-year-old “absolutely” plans to resume running in 2013, Doyle said.

Powell strained the muscle when he injured his groin in Sunday’s Olympic 100 meters final. He finished last in the race as fellow Jamaicans Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake took gold and silver.

Powell anchored Jamaica to a world record in the 4x100 meters relay at the Beijing Olympics, but the mark was bettered by a team of Nesta Carter, Michael Frater, Blake and Bolt at the 2011 world championships.

All four are in London and are expected to run the relay in Saturday’s final.

Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
