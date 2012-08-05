Champion Adams to compete in shot put

Valerie Adams of New Zealand celebrates winning the shot put event at the Golden Gala IAAF Diamond League at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

LONDON (Reuters) - Olympic and world shot put champion Valerie Adams of New Zealand was not included in the London Olympics startlist for the qualifying rounds set for Monday but team officials said it was a mistake.

“It was an administrative error and it is being corrected now,” said New Zealand team spokeswoman Ashley Abbott on Sunday.

“She will definitely be competing tomorrow.”

The startlist posted on the official site of the Games on Sunday did not include the 2008 Beijing Games gold medalist, who also won gold in the last three editions of the world championships as well as this year’s world indoor championships.