#Sports News
July 13, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

Powell says will be ready for Olympics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Asafa Powell (L) takes a break after the men's 100 meters quarters-final heats at the Jamaican Olympic trials in Kingston city June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

LONDON (Reuters) - Asafa Powell is not losing sleep over his fitness for the Olympic Games despite pulling out of this weekend’s Diamond League meeting in London to rest his injured groin, the Jamaican sprinter said on Friday.

“I need to ensure I‘m ready for the Games and cannot take any risks. I will be ready in August,” the former 100 metres world record holder said in a statement.

“I’ve been carrying some soreness in my groin since the Olympic trials and have been unable to train at 100 per cent.”

Powell was scheduled to face American Tyson Gay in the 100 metres dash but pulled out as a precaution to save himself for the July 27-August 12 Games.

Two weeks ago, Powell had to be helped off the track after he finished third behind world champion Yohan Blake and world record holder Usain Bolt at the Jamaican Olympic trials.

Last summer, a similar groin injury kept him out of the world championships in South Korea.

His agent said the latest setback was not serious.

“We’ve just being treating his groin so it heals,” agent Paul Doyle told reporters on Thursday.

“He feels fine now, but we’ve decided to take some more rest, then train, so he’ll be ready for the Olympics.”

The men’s 100m competition begins on Saturday August 4 with the final the following day.

Reporting by Kayon Raynor in Kingston, writing by Tom Pilcher in London; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
